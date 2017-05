Headlines

- Storms hit Cordell, Corn; Clinton spared

- Route ’66 Festival schedule set

- Council votes to lease out old shop building

- Seniors urged to report Medicare scams

Sports

- Top 10 Clinton Sports Moments of 2016-2017

- Williams learned team value

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.