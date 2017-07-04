Home

Saturday Headlines 4-8-17

Fri, 04/07/2017 - 5:23pm Clinton11
Saturday, April 8, 2017

 

- ‘Flying pig bill’ may help fix hog problem

- Artist with Clinton roots named ‘difference-maker’ in adopted state

- Former felon allegedly found with blasting cap, gun powder

OBITS

- Rita McLanahan

- Mike Engel

SPORTS

- Clinton cruises by Cordell

- Baseball rebounds at tourney, beats Chisholm

- Soccer starts alumni game tradition

Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download our new app.

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154