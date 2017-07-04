Saturday Headlines 4-8-17
Fri, 04/07/2017 - 5:23pm Clinton11
Saturday, April 8, 2017
- ‘Flying pig bill’ may help fix hog problem
- Artist with Clinton roots named ‘difference-maker’ in adopted state
- Former felon allegedly found with blasting cap, gun powder
OBITS
- Rita McLanahan
- Mike Engel
SPORTS
- Clinton cruises by Cordell
- Baseball rebounds at tourney, beats Chisholm
- Soccer starts alumni game tradition
