Saturday Headlines 4-8-17

- ‘Flying pig bill’ may help fix hog problem

- Artist with Clinton roots named ‘difference-maker’ in adopted state

- Former felon allegedly found with blasting cap, gun powder

OBITS

- Rita McLanahan

- Mike Engel

SPORTS

- Clinton cruises by Cordell

- Baseball rebounds at tourney, beats Chisholm

- Soccer starts alumni game tradition

Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download our new app.