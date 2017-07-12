Officer Shot Update

OSBI special agents responded at 3 p.m. Thursday to the officer-involved shooting in Clinton. Capt. Mike Murley was shot by a pedestrian while driving in the area of Third and Hayes. The detective was hit by gunfire in both arms. That detective was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition. Police have apprehended the suspect. The Custer CountySheriff’s Office requested OSBI assist with the investigation. OSBI is sending four agents to the scene.