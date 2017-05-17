NEWS ALERT - Tornado Outreach

Elk City Police Department is asking for donations of cleaning supplies and plastic tubs. The city currently has an excess of food and water. The Clinton High School softball, baseball and basketball programs are taking donations at the hitting facility next to the baseball field until 2 p.m. Thursday. They will be taking the supplies over to Elk City at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow. If anyone would like to donate you may contact Coach Moss, Coach King, Coach Gaunt or Coach Pugh.