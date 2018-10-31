NEWS ALERT - SHOOTING 10-31-18

Local first responders were at the scene of what was thought to be an accidental shooting in an apartment on Forrest Lane around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Units from the Clinton Police and Fire Departments, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Sinor EMS responded to the call. The woman that was injured was not believed to have life threatening injuries.

