NEWS ALERT - School on Lockdown

Southwest Elementary School went on lockdown mode before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the request of the Clinton Police Department. Law enforcement officials went to apprehend a suspect on a warrant on South 19th Street across from the school and he was not cooperating, threatening to harm others or himself. Officials had 19th and the alleyway blocked off and ask for people to keep away from the area.

