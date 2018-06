As of about 8:15 p.m. this evening, the westside of Clinton (Outage Map shows 1,739 Customers) are without power due to a possible transformer and/or a line down near the Acme Brick Park Entrance on S. 28th Street. Estimated time is 2 to 3 hours, but could be as late as 1:00 a.m.

