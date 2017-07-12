NEWS ALERT - Officer Identified.

Clinton Police Department’s Capt. Mike Murley was reported shot in both arms around 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Third Street and Hayes Avenue.

As of press time it was not known the extent of the injuries incurred, but he was responsive when placed in the ambulance. It is believed the suspect is in custody.

