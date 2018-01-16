NEWS ALERT - Hardy Trial

I-40 shooter Jeremy Doss Hardy, 40, pled guilty to the murders of Kent Powell and Billie Jean West mid-day Tuesday at the Custer County Courthouse. In a plea agreement he will receive two life sentences without parole in addition to four other life sentences. Full story will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Clinton Daily News.

