NEWS ALERT - City of Clinton

Due to hazardous driving conditions, City Hall will be closed today. Trash services for today are also canceled. Acme Brick Park will open if driving conditions improve. Streets that were treated yesterday have frozen back over. City street crews are treating them again this morning.

Be safe, be cautious and give yourself plenty of time if you have to get out in these conditions.

