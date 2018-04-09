NEW ALERT - Economic Developer Hired

The Clinton Economic Development Authority announced Tuesday, that they have entered into an agreement to hire Roland Mower to be the city’s first full-time economic developer.

Mower will begin his duties here on January 2, 2019. Until then he remains under contract as an advisor to Port San Antonio, Tex.

See in-depth story in tomorrow's Clinton Daily News.

