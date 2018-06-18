McGee re-sentencing

Formal re-sentencing for Tucker McGee, convicted killer of JaRay Wilson, was completed Monday afternoon at the Custer County Courthouse. District Judge Doug Haught ruled McGee would serve life in prison with the possibility of parole. Haught said it was his understanding McGee would be eligible for parole in 38 years. McGee’s original sentence was life in prison without parole. Both the prosecution and defense agreed on the new sentence.