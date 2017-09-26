Home
Park gets facelift for festivalRain brings wrecks

Headlines for Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Tue, 09/26/2017 - 7:39pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, September 26, 2017

News

- More details given on city’s tornado sirens

- Speaker set for Al-Anon meeting 

- Mooreland driver hurt in wet wreck

- Pioneer Man statue rededication set at its new home

Sports

- Dodd lays  it on line for program

- Lady Reds take down rival CBA

- Indians score 46 runs, repeat district title

- Vowell wins FB contest

