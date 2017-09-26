Headlines for Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Tue, 09/26/2017 - 7:39pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
News
- More details given on city’s tornado sirens
- Speaker set for Al-Anon meeting
- Mooreland driver hurt in wet wreck
- Pioneer Man statue rededication set at its new home
Sports
- Dodd lays it on line for program
- Lady Reds take down rival CBA
- Indians score 46 runs, repeat district title
- Vowell wins FB contest
