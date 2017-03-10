Headlines for Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Headlines

- Sheriff’s suit against county still pending

- BIA, FBI mostly mum about Zotigh

- All funds raised go to Clinton students

- Sayre youth was hurt in Exit 65A accident

Sports

- A-B’s improved season ends at regionals

- ‘Dawgs outduel ECU day after announcement

- Burns Flat, Corn Bible improve in week five

- Segal wins FB contest

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

