Headlines for Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Tue, 10/03/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Headlines
- Sheriff’s suit against county still pending
- BIA, FBI mostly mum about Zotigh
- All funds raised go to Clinton students
- Sayre youth was hurt in Exit 65A accident
Sports
- A-B’s improved season ends at regionals
- ‘Dawgs outduel ECU day after announcement
- Burns Flat, Corn Bible improve in week five
- Segal wins FB contest
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.