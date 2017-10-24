Home

Headlines for Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Tue, 10/24/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Headlines 
- Vandals hit Clinton hard; 12 autos shot
- GOP state vice-chair to talk here
- Man trying to crash into wife’s car pleads
- ‘Food for Kids’ program much more than backpacks

Obituaries
- Kathy Cobb
- Dwaine Bowman

Sports
- Archer elated to return quick
- Williams finishes top third at state meet   

