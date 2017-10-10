Headlines for Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Tue, 10/10/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Headlines
- City officials say freer use of funds making jobs easier
- Teacher stipends increased for 2017
- Red Tornado tailgate party set
Obituaries
- Eugene Thomas
- Andrew Robben
Sports
- Clinton looking to outpace Racers
- CBA’s rally comes up one set short of state title
