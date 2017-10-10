Headlines for Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Headlines

- City officials say freer use of funds making jobs easier

- Teacher stipends increased for 2017

- Red Tornado tailgate party set

Obituaries

- Eugene Thomas

- Andrew Robben

Sports

- Clinton looking to outpace Racers

- CBA’s rally comes up one set short of state title

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

