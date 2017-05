Headlines

- Wright says Foss Park to stay open

- ’66 Festival contest results announced

- Yo-yos, spy camp, more at library during June

Obituary

- Joyce Hinz

- Betty May

Sports

- Football used spring to iron out offense

- Zapien’s scout team play aided soccer program

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.