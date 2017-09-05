Headlines for Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Headlines

- Foss half foot from water release point

- Letter carrier food drive Saturday

- Tipton, Brooks receive May honors

Obituary

- Susan McLemore

Sports

- Girls’ tennis gains valuable state experience

- Robbie Pitman tagged as Clinton head wrestling coach

- Nguyen-Ramos win No. 1 doubles regional title

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

