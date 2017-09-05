Headlines for Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Tue, 05/09/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, May 9, 2017
Headlines
- Foss half foot from water release point
- Letter carrier food drive Saturday
- Tipton, Brooks receive May honors
Obituary
- Susan McLemore
Sports
- Girls’ tennis gains valuable state experience
- Robbie Pitman tagged as Clinton head wrestling coach
- Nguyen-Ramos win No. 1 doubles regional title
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.