Headlines for Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Tue, 06/06/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, June 6, 2017

 

Headlines
- Sheriff gets budget hike, wanted more
- Sewer work on N. 20th advancing
- School budgets not out of woods yet, says Hime
- Volunteer advocates needed

Sports
- Reds end Eagles’ streak, split doubleheader
- Preps take down Altus in championship
- Lady Reds work through batter’s box struggles

