Home

Headlines for Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Tue, 01/30/2018 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Headlines
-Beautification Committee making plans
-Charter changes OK’d; special election also
-Area women plead to huge bank thefts
-Clinton schools awarded major federal grant

Sports
-Ochrang pushes through tough times in senior year
-Arapaho-Butler picks up third sweep; Indians move to 18-4

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154