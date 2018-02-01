Home

Headlines for Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Tue, 01/02/2018 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, January 2, 2018

HEADLINES

-Man rescued from smoky garage fire

-Clintonite’s son killed in accident

-Clinton School District expecting two large grants

OBITUARIES

-Lucille Nickel

-Karsyn Knuckles

SPORTS

-Neidy starts quick in senior year

-Georgia comes back, ends OU's season

'Dawgs sink Saints, Johnson gets win

Subscribe to the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154