Home

Headlines for Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Tue, 01/16/2018 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Headlines
-Hardy pleads guilty
-CMS experiment proves to be big hit with students, staff
-Former Clinton city manager stepping down at El Reno

Obituaries
-Karon Smith

Sports
-Clinton tallies five wins off Cache
-Indians lose in overtime; girls fall off in third quarter
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154