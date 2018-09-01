Home

Headlines for Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Tue, 01/09/2018 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, January 9, 2018

HEADLINES

-Californian was victim of I-40 shot

-Cordell copes with major water outage

-Blackowl event set for Friday

-Principals express gratitude for gymnasium updates

OBITUARIES

-Marie Haggard

DEATH NOTICE

-Martha Stephens

SPORTS

-Indians fall in title again; girls win finale

-Whirlwinds capture two wins each in tourney

-SWOSU women 6-0 in GAC

Subscribe to the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154