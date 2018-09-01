Headlines for Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Tue, 01/09/2018 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, January 9, 2018
HEADLINES
-Californian was victim of I-40 shot
-Cordell copes with major water outage
-Blackowl event set for Friday
-Principals express gratitude for gymnasium updates
OBITUARIES
-Marie Haggard
DEATH NOTICE
-Martha Stephens
SPORTS
-Indians fall in title again; girls win finale
-Whirlwinds capture two wins each in tourney
-SWOSU women 6-0 in GAC
