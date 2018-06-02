Home

Headlines for Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Tue, 02/06/2018 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, February 6, 2018

Headlines
-Small but dangerous fire corralled
-Schwan’s man beat, robbed
-Weatherford man tied to terrorists
-Keeton shares space adventure with students

Obituaries
-Paul Nelson

Sports
-Clinton records 6-0 mark against Altus
-Arapaho-Butler splits Erick, enters final week of season


