Headlines for Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Headlines

-Another new business set to open here

-Proa-Rios pleads in drug case

-Sentinel man dies in wreck

-Red Rock set to move from here

Obituaries

-Danny Gietzen

-Billie Sue Linsenmeyer

Sports

-Potter wins state title, nine wrestlers place

-Clinton sends seniors out with sweep

-Soccer opens scrimmage play Thursday versus El Reno

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.