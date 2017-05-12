Headlines for Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Headlines

- Filing outlines case for Hardy death penalty

- Training future technology leaders

- No new filings for board seats

- Esparza, Kitterle chosen for CHS honors

Obituary

- Chris “JR” Lee

- Ernest Burton

Sports

- CMS wins three of four, freshmen falter

- Indians reach 7-0, girls split



Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

