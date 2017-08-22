Headlines for Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Headlines

- LED lights do well in test at jail

- Driver who hit train OK

- CHS teacher could earn $100,000 grant

- Color run, block party set for Saturday

Obituary

- Ronald Hewitt

Sports

- Softball working past tough stretch

- Arapaho-Butler baseball rebounds for third place finish at Rockin’ R

- Cowboys, Sooners open AP poll in top 10

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

