Headlines for Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Headlines

- County hires Excise Board legal counsel

- Back-to-school fair set Tuesday

- Local D.A. appointed to state commission

Obituaries

- Michael Poeling

- Honey Lister

Sports

- Dodd set up for starting role in 2017

- Volleyball heads into scrimmage searching for varsity contributors

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.