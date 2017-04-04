Headlines for Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Headlines

- Excise Board meets with DA; peruses books

- AllianceHealth Clinton to sponsor spring Hub City Market

- Binger school bus hit; students, staff all safe

Obituaries

- Jealden Carr

Sports

- Brooks’ strong day not enough in loss to Kingfisher

- Golf sees progress in back-to-back tourneys

- Girls’ tennis takes first, boys earn second at Elk City

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

