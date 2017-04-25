Headlines for Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Tue, 04/25/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Headlines
- Hardy alleged to have ties to violent group
- City manager’s sister dies in auto-train crash
- Bailey, Calvert honored at CHS
- Southwest Playhouse announces 2017-2018 season productions
Obituaries
- Bennie Thunderbull
Sports
- Indians finish clean sweep at district
- Girls’ track wins Capitol Hill, boys improve
- Baseball’s stagnant start results in road loss
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.