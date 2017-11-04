Home

Headlines for Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

 

Headlines
- Two alleged motel robbers in custody
  Weatherford stabbing suspects held
- Senate passes wind bill, 40-3
- Board votes to approve new CMS principal

Obituary
- Norma Pratt

Sports
- Clinton stomps Alva, takes both senior night games
- Students train for ‘Fittest Teens on Earth’

