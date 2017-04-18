Headlines for Wedesday, April 19, 2017

Headlines

- McGee starts appeal process for sentencing

- Bill ending wind credits becomes law

- Saturday’s Hub City Market will offer gifts, food, fun

- Expert to discuss yard care, maintenance

Sports

- Reds go yard three times, beat Saints

- Tennis faces tougher tests heading into regional play

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

