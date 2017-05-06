Headlines for Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Headlines

- Autopsy says beer bottle(s) used in killing

- Summer Playground spots open

- Beauchamp begins move to Clinton

- Released from jail, woman allegedly steals bicycle and is returned

Sports

- Gaunt sees quality work at tournament

- CHS softball picks up first win of 2017 summer season

