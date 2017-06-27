Headlines for Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Tue, 06/27/2017 - 8:20am Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Headlines
- Courthouse security will continue as is
- Final schedules set for Independence Day festivities
- McGee’s attorney wants expert witness
Obituary
- Marilyn Riser
Sports
- Baseball’s best state run ends in semifinals
- Softball ends state near top
- Strahorn brings college level background to Reds
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.