Headlines for Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Headlines

- Courthouse security will continue as is

- Final schedules set for Independence Day festivities

- McGee’s attorney wants expert witness

Obituary

- Marilyn Riser

Sports

- Baseball’s best state run ends in semifinals

- Softball ends state near top

- Strahorn brings college level background to Reds

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

