Headlines for Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Tue, 06/27/2017 - 8:20am Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

 

Headlines
- Courthouse security will continue as is
- Final schedules set for Independence Day festivities
- McGee’s attorney wants expert witness

Obituary
- Marilyn Riser

Sports
- Baseball’s best state run ends in semifinals
- Softball ends state near top
- Strahorn brings college level background to Reds

