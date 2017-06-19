Home

Headlines for Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Mon, 06/19/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Monday, June 19, 2017

Headlines
- Kluver named to dean’s position at OSU
- 131-mph chase ends without accident, injury
- Permits issued for 15 houses
- School in running for grant

Obituary
- Rhonda Price

Sports
- Baseball regroups, wins tourney
- Clinton summer pride sees strong numbers through early weeks

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154