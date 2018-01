Headlines

-Wildfires wreak havoc in area

-Pedestrian hit by pickup mirror

-Hime recommends hiring full-time school nurse



Obituaries

-Phyllis Grim

Sports

-Youngsters step up; Reds earn third at Hub

-Reds sweep Boomers, reach double-digit milestone

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.