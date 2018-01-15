Headlines for Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Headlines

-City to talk about hiring economic guru

-Russell is new fire chief

-Arapaho student seeks ‘cans for cures’

-New focus at annual CMS event



Obituaries

-Richard Holcomb

Sports

-Reds fall in final seconds; girls’ rally melts

-Clinton defies stacked odds again ahead of districts

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

