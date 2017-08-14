Headlines for Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Mon, 08/14/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Headlines
- Aaron Hunter is Clinton’s Citizen of Year
- Award winners all work toward improving Clinton
- Another OKC bombing averted
- Woodward officer jailed in child sex case
Obituary
- Geraldine "Gerry" Perkey
Sports
- Volleyball takes home hardware in first tourney
- Rainouts adjust schedules
