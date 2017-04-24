Headlines for Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Headlines

- For first time in six years, Foss near full

- Auditions set for ‘Pride and Prejudice’

- Free legal advice given Thursday

- Closed-door confab leads to no action

Obituaries

- Christina Steele

- Minnie Horton

Sports

- Baseball’s win streak reaches five, snapped in tourney

- Girls’ tennis qualifies all spots for regionals

- Kirkendoll makes Langston’s cheerleading squad

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

