Headlines for Thursday, September 7, 2017
Wed, 09/06/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Headlines
- Council won’t change family golf definition
- Blaine County wreck kills Weatherford woman, 21
- Class of ’82 reuniting this week
- 2017 ‘Fill the Boot’ donations up locally
Sports
- Pride on line against Anadarko
- Softball surpasses 2016 win total
- Volleyball flies by Erick, Newcastle looms
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.