Headlines for Thursday, September 28, 2017

Headlines

- Cordell worker from Clinton killed on job

- Public voting begins for CHS grant

- Escape tries by car, foot foiled

- WES students prepare for ‘Women in Science’

Sports

- Clinton hits road against hot start Elks

- Playoff schedule update

- Volleyball beats Amber-Pocasset, heads to Cache regional

