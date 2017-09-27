Headlines for Thursday, September 28, 2017
Wed, 09/27/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Thursday, September 28, 2017
Headlines
- Cordell worker from Clinton killed on job
- Public voting begins for CHS grant
- Escape tries by car, foot foiled
- WES students prepare for ‘Women in Science’
Sports
- Clinton hits road against hot start Elks
- Playoff schedule update
- Volleyball beats Amber-Pocasset, heads to Cache regional
