Headlines for Thursday, September 21, 2017

Wed, 09/20/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Headlines 
- Short council meeting has lively debate
- Virginian facing big pot charges
- Sign-ups open for CPSF 5K, golf tourney
- United Fund tightens belt to start off 2018 drive

Obituaries
- Gerald Panana Jr.

Sports
- Ranked rumble versus Hall opens district play
- Fall ball finale this weekend
- Lady Reds rake in win No. 11 with A-B victory

