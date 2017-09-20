Headlines for Thursday, September 21, 2017

Headlines

- Short council meeting has lively debate

- Virginian facing big pot charges

- Sign-ups open for CPSF 5K, golf tourney

- United Fund tightens belt to start off 2018 drive

Obituaries

- Gerald Panana Jr.

Sports

- Ranked rumble versus Hall opens district play

- Fall ball finale this weekend

- Lady Reds rake in win No. 11 with A-B victory

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

