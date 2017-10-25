Home

Headlines for Thursday, October 26, 2017

Wed, 10/25/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Headlines 
- Helicopter hits bird, lands here
- ‘American Pickers’ coming to Oklahoma
- Burns Flat man hurt in wreck
- State Bar to honor Associate District Judge Jill Weedon 

Obituaries
- Karen “Janie” Nidey
- Dorothy Dye

Sports
- Clinton fights for playoff points at winless Chickasha 
- Softball places three all-region
- Lady Indians’ basketball focusing on guard strength

