Headlines for Thursday, October 26, 2017
Wed, 10/25/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Headlines
- Helicopter hits bird, lands here
- ‘American Pickers’ coming to Oklahoma
- Burns Flat man hurt in wreck
- State Bar to honor Associate District Judge Jill Weedon
Obituaries
- Karen “Janie” Nidey
- Dorothy Dye
Sports
- Clinton fights for playoff points at winless Chickasha
- Softball places three all-region
- Lady Indians’ basketball focusing on guard strength
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.