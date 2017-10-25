Headlines for Thursday, October 26, 2017

Headlines

- Helicopter hits bird, lands here

- ‘American Pickers’ coming to Oklahoma

- Burns Flat man hurt in wreck

- State Bar to honor Associate District Judge Jill Weedon

Obituaries

- Karen “Janie” Nidey

- Dorothy Dye

Sports

- Clinton fights for playoff points at winless Chickasha

- Softball places three all-region

- Lady Indians’ basketball focusing on guard strength

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

