Headlines for Thursday, November 16, 2017

Headlines

- Rosales wins; turnout beats 2015

- County tax bills go out; A-B’s up most

- Annual Thanksgiving service set

- Reunion planning committee seeks contact information

Sports

- Indians stay unbeaten, girls drop to Hammon

- Basketball expectations higher with early football exit

- SWOSU women win first two

