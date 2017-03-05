Home

Headlines for Thursday, May 4, 2017

Wed, 05/03/2017 - 3:35pm Clinton Daily News
Thursday, May 4, 2017

Headlines
- Clinton firm’s job on ODOT haulted list
- Year-end school activities scheduled
- City saves $86,259 on change orders
- Students study bombing in-depth

Sports
- Lady Reds trounce Harding
- Clinton pelts Mangum, begins regionals 
- Golf finishes season well
- Indians sweep regional bracket, face Leedey at state

