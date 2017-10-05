Home

Headlines for Thursday, May 11, 2017

Wed, 05/10/2017 - 3:22pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

 

Headlines
- Hitchhikers get more than bargained for
- Police probing school incident, Santa Claus, Marshal Dillon cleared in theft
- New incarnation of arts council formed
- Local student finalist for Miss Oklahoma Preteen 2017

Obituary
- Esther Cantrell

Sports
- Lady Reds deflect Pats in PKs, reach state
- Pitman provides state championship-caliber coaching

