Headlines for Thursday, May 11, 2017

Headlines

- Hitchhikers get more than bargained for

- Police probing school incident, Santa Claus, Marshal Dillon cleared in theft

- New incarnation of arts council formed

- Local student finalist for Miss Oklahoma Preteen 2017

Obituary

- Esther Cantrell

Sports

- Lady Reds deflect Pats in PKs, reach state

- Pitman provides state championship-caliber coaching

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

