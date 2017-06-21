Home

Headlines for Thursday, June 22, 2017

Wed, 06/21/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, June 21, 2017

 

Headlines
- FSA reports disappointing wheat crop
- Local man guilty of seeking sex with 14-year-old male
- Rabies easily prevented, says local vet
- City budgets okayed without new discussion

Obituary
- Arnold Spencer
- Cheryl Koch Rountree

Sports
- Radford takes over vaunted defense 
- Baseball endures dangerous ninth, walks off Fort Cobb-Broxton for title 

