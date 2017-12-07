Headlines for Thursday, July 13, 2017
Wed, 07/12/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Headlines
- Sept. 9 set for moving Pioneer Man
- Firemen go on two calls but nothing major
- New name for Kel-Tech
- No new City Council filings
- Clinton educator selected to visit Library of Congress
Sports
- Clinton homers in day one loss
- Coach Pitch players put on show
- Ray stays in contention at IFYR
