Headlines for Thursday, July 13, 2017

Headlines

- Sept. 9 set for moving Pioneer Man

- Firemen go on two calls but nothing major

- New name for Kel-Tech

- No new City Council filings

- Clinton educator selected to visit Library of Congress

Sports

- Clinton homers in day one loss

- Coach Pitch players put on show

- Ray stays in contention at IFYR

