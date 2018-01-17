Headlines for Thursday, January 18, 2018
Wed, 01/17/2018 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Headlines
- As potential jurors waited, events were unfolding
- Committee will help find city developer
- WTC acquires new driving simulator
Sports
- Reds win offensive duel; girls can’t match
- Clinton is healthy for district championship
- A-B splits tourney openers
Obit
- Marjorie Lovelace
