Headlines for Thursday, January 11, 2018
Wed, 01/10/2018 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
HEADLINES
-Foss rates for member cities holding
-Small tax changes could add up
-Area teen allegedly threatened with knife
-CBA building project right on track
OBITUARIES
-Martha "Jane" Stephens
SPORTS
-Clinton loses season series to Elk City
-Wrestling begins playoff prep with Weatherford, conference
