Headlines for Thursday, January 11, 2018

Wed, 01/10/2018 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, January 10, 2018

HEADLINES

-Foss rates for member cities holding

-Small tax changes could add up

-Area teen allegedly threatened with knife

-CBA building project right on track

OBITUARIES

-Martha "Jane" Stephens

SPORTS

-Clinton loses season series to Elk City

-Wrestling begins playoff prep with Weatherford, conference

